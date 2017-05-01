Five shot dead execution style in Eastern Cape

File: Eastern Cape police on Monday appealed to communities in Port Elizabeth to assist with information after five people were shot and killed execution-style in the city’s northern areas. Photo: WERNER BEUKES

PORT ELIZABETH – Eastern Cape police on Monday appealed to communities in Port Elizabeth to assist with information after five people were shot and killed execution-style in the city’s northern areas.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said a group of friends were sitting in a shack on Saturday night when several armed men kicked down the door to gain entry to the premises in Mistletoe street, Extension 33, Bethelsdorp.

According to information given to police, the victims, four men aged between 22 and 32, were each asked their names before being shot in the head.

Naidu said a fifth victim who was in an adjacent shack was dragged outside and shot.

“Not all the victims are gang affiliates and the motive at this stage is unknown,” Naidu said.

Graphic pictures of the victims bodies have since circulated on social media.

The provincial Gang Investigation Unit is investigating a case of murder, No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the father of a gang member, who is currently in prison, was gunned down while parked in a driveway at house in Mistletoe street, the same street where the five men were killed just several hours before.

“[Klaas] Goliath was engaged in a conversation with someone from the house. Suddenly there were gunshots fired and Goliath was shot by an unknown person. Goliath got back into his vehicle and drove about 10 metres before crashing into a lamp post,” said Naidu.

Goliath, 52, sustained a gun shot wound to his arm and chest.

The provincial Gang Investigation Unit was also investigating the murder case.

Naidu could not confirm if Goliath’s killing was a retaliation shooting.

African News Agency