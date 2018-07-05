Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Five taxi drivers injured in Pretoria CBD shootout

  • South Africa
PRETORIA 05 July 2018 - Five taxi drivers have been injured while two taxis were set alight during a shoot-out over routes in the Pretoria CBD. Video: eNCA

PRETORIA - Five taxi drivers have been injured during a shoot-out over routes in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday.

The police said the incident, which occurred corner Madiba and Walter Sisulu Street, happened around 7am.

Two unoccupied taxis were also set alight.

 

 

“At this moment we can confirm that it is regarding taxi violence, regarding the routes in the area,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Noxolo Khweza.

 

 

Police said a case of taxi violence, attempted murder and malicious damage to property has been opened, but no arrests had been made.


 

