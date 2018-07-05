Five taxi drivers injured in Pretoria CBD shootout

PRETORIA 05 July 2018 - Five taxi drivers have been injured while two taxis were set alight during a shoot-out over routes in the Pretoria CBD. Video: eNCA

PRETORIA - Five taxi drivers have been injured during a shoot-out over routes in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday.

The police said the incident, which occurred corner Madiba and Walter Sisulu Street, happened around 7am.

Two unoccupied taxis were also set alight.

#TaxiViolence the shootout is reported to have happened just after 7am this morning between the Mamelodi and Menlyn Taxi Associations - five drivers shot and wounded have been taken to hospital #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/coC8CN2Box — Sipho Stuurman (@Sipho_Stuurman) July 5, 2018

“At this moment we can confirm that it is regarding taxi violence, regarding the routes in the area,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Noxolo Khweza.

#TaxiViolence police have confirmed that five taxi drivers were shot and wounded this morning on Corner Madiba and Sisulu Street in Pretoria #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ftZyBw1TV9 — Sipho Stuurman (@Sipho_Stuurman) July 5, 2018

Police said a case of taxi violence, attempted murder and malicious damage to property has been opened, but no arrests had been made.





eNCA