Food, computers stolen at three Tshwane schools

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has raised concerns at the alarming rate of school robberies.

Three schools were allegedly targetted in the Tshwane metro in the early hours of Friday morning.

Computers and National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) stock were stolen.

“Criminals forcefully gained entry at Masizane Primary School, tied up the security guard, broke into the school admin block and stole about seven computers, two tablets, and all nutrition stock at the said school,” the department said in a statement.

“On the very same morning, Thohoyandou Primary School was also hit by the robbers and they also looted four computers and all NSNP stock.”

The GDE said it suspected a syndicate operating in the area.

“These activities started on Tuesday, where Flavius Mareka Secondary School was broken into and the criminals made off with the entire NSNP stock.

The company said criminal cases had been opened accordingly.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has come out strongly against these acts, saying they undermine efforts to provide food in schools.

“It is paramount noting that most of the learners at the said schools are from disadvantaged communities and as such, we must provide food for them every day,” Lesufi said.

He urged community members with information to come forward and report it to police.

