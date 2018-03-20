Another big recall for Ford SA

File: Ford SA has issued a safety recall for a number of vehicles fitted with manual gearboxes. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG - Ford South Africa has issued a safety recall for a number of vehicles fitted with manual gearboxes.

The motoring giant insists this is simply a precautionary measure.

The company says the Focus, Kuga and some of its vans could be at risk of a 'clutch pressure plate fracture'.

It asked drivers to take their vehicles to their nearest Ford dealer.

The company is working on a software fix, expected to be available in May.

In Nigeria, it is understood around 1,4 million cars have also been recalled.

This is not the first time the company has had to recall vehicles in the country.

The carmaker was forced to recall cars in the past after a number of its Ford Kuga models burst into flames.

In June 2017, Ford in South Africa recalled Ikon and Figo models, also over fire fears.

eNCA