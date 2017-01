A social media group has even been established to document the Ford Kuga's fiery temperament. Photo: Facebook/Ford Vehicles Burning

JOHANNESBURG, 16 January 2017 - This morning Ford South Africa and the National Consumer Commission will brief the media on Ford’s troubled Kuga vehicles. Attorney Ulrich Roux said Ford needs to think carefully over its treatment of the issue.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Ford is set to announce a massive recall of some of its Kuga models.

The National Consumer Commission has confirmed the decision. Details will be revealed at 15:00 CAT this afternoon.

Around 46 cars have caught alight since last year.

In the most recent case, a Kuga reportedly burst into flames on a Johannesburg highway.

Ford has been criticised for the way it's handled the matter.

eNCA.com plans to live stream the media conference.

eNCA