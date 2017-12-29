Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Tourist falls to his death in the Drakensberg

  • South Africa
A foreign tourist, in his mid 70s, has fallen to his death in the central Drakensberg. After an extensive search by various search and rescue teams, his body was found 30 metres below a hiking trail.

DRAKENSBERG - A foreign tourist, in his mid-70s, has fallen to his death in the central Drakensberg.

It's believed the man fell from a hiking path near the Drakensberg Sun resort on Thursday.

He was only reported missing Friday morning when his tour party noticed he was absent and raised the alarm.

After an extensive search by various search and rescue teams, his body was found 30 metres below the hiking trail.

It was recovered late Friday afternoon.

The cause of death is not yet known.

