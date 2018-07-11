Foreigners hurt in Wonderboom plane crash

File: One person was killed and 18 others were injured when the aircraft hit a factory near the Wonderboom airport. Photo: Twitter: @TrafficSA

PRETORIA - The plane that crashed in Wonderboom on Tuesday belongs the Dutch National Aviation Museum, Aviodrome.

Earlier reports suggested that it belonged to South African luxury rail company, Rovos Rail.

One person was killed and 18 others were injured when the aircraft hit a factory near the Wonderboom airport.

The plane was due to be flown to the Aviodrome air museum after reportedly being renovated at the small airport.

Early reports suggest the two pilots are from the Netherlands and Australia.

The plane was apparently undertaking a test flight with Wonderboom staff onboard.

The Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the crash.

