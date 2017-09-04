Former ANC Youth League Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa dies

DURBAN - Former ANC Youth League Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa died on Monday.
ANC MOURNS PASSING OF A FEARLESS FIGHTER CDE SINDISO MAGAQA pic.twitter.com/wzKPdXLyQ6— Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) September 4, 2017
Magaqa succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting incident in July, where he and two other ANC councillors had been shot at a local spaza shop in Mzimkhulu, south of Durban.
My brother and friend #SindisoMagaqa is no more, may his soul Rest In Peace. We will always miss you fearless economic freedom fighter.---------- pic.twitter.com/VyWBOcLJrc— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 4, 2017
The ANC issued a statement expressing their sadness upon hearing the passing of Magaqa, saying that he was part of a generation of young people in the ANC who fought tirelessly for the realization of the vision of economic freedom.
eNCA
