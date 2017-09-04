Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Former ANC Youth League Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa dies

  • South Africa
FILE: Former ANCYL secretary general Sindiso Magaqa succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting incident in July.

DURBAN - Former ANC Youth League Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa died on Monday.

 

 

Magaqa succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting incident in July, where he and two other ANC councillors had been shot at a local spaza shop in Mzimkhulu, south of Durban.

 

 

The ANC issued a statement expressing their sadness upon hearing the passing of Magaqa, saying that he was part of a generation of young people in the ANC who fought tirelessly for the realization of the vision of economic freedom.

 

