Former Finance minister dragged into SARS investigation

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance minister, Trevor Manuel and his one-time deputy, Jabu Moleketi, have been asked to provide affidavits on the so-called rogue unit in the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The affidavits were reportedly demanded by a judge, and the Hawks wants them by Friday.

Another former Finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, has denied any wrongdoing in the establishment of the secret intelligence unit.

It was set up in 2007 to investigate organised crime and illicit trading, and disbanded in 2015.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been probing the unit.

But opposition parties and civil society groups have slammed the investigation as politically motivated.

Manuel is currently out of the country.

