Former FinMin Manuel lashes out over Eskom CEO

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel has lashed out at Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown over the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO.

Manuel was speaking at the Ethics Institute's annual conference in Midrand.

He says he cannot understand why Brown -- who supported a probe into state capture -- would agree to reappoint Molefe.

The Public Protector's State of Capture report revealed Molefe's close relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

Molefe resigned soon after the report was released and was sworn in as a member of Parliament in February.

On Friday it was announced that Molefe had resigned as an MP to return to his former post as Eskom CEO. There has been widespread outrage over his reappointment.

