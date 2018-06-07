Phahlanes back in court for corruption

File: Former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his wife face corruption charges for allegedly accepting kickbacks in return for favours. Photo: eNCA / Lenyaro Sello.

PRETORIA - Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is expected to appear in the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Phahlane, his wife Beauty and businessman Durand Snyman were each granted R10, 000 bail in February.

The Phahlanes face corruption charges for allegedly accepting kickbacks in return for favours.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate alleges that Snyman gave the Phahlanes cars paid for by police contractor, Keith Keating.

It is also alleged that Keating received police contracts worth billions dating as far back as 2010.

eNCA