Former SARS employees reveal 'culture of fear' during inquiry

File: It's day three of the commission of inquiry into the South African Revenue Service (SARS). Photo: Google Earth

PRETORIA - It's day three of the commission of inquiry into the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

On Thursday, former Deputy Commissioner Ivan Pillay and former spokesperson Adrian Lackay are expected to testify.

Pillay is currently under investigation for his role in the SARS intelligence unit.

Witnesses have so far painted a picture of fear and distrust among staff at the tax office.

A current executive says security was so stifling that people started covering cameras that were positioned on their desks.

