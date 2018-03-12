Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Former top cop Phahlane back in court for corruption

  • South Africa
File: Former acting national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane (pictured) will appear in court alongside his wife, Beauty, and businessman, Durandt Snyman. Photo: eNCA / Lenyaro Sello.

PRETORIA - Disgraced former acting national police commissioner, Kgomotso Phahlane, is expected back in the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Monday, to face charges of corruption.

Phahlane will appear alongside his wife, Beauty, and businessman, Durandt Snyman.

The trio is facing six charges of corruption amounting to R900,000.

They are also accused of contravening the provisions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The matter relates to the construction of Phahlane's multimillion-rand home and his fleet of luxury cars.

The Hawks and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate believe the crimes were facilitated by Snyman.

 

eNCA

