Forum concerned by attacks on foreigners

This is what remains of the house torched in Pretoria West on Saturday. The community alleged that the house was being used as a brothel and drug den. Photo: eNCA / Lindiwe Sithole

PRETORIA - The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) called on the South African government to take all necessary steps to prevent attacks on foreign nationals.

The Rosettenville unrest of last week – when residents torched about 10 houses allegedly belonging to drug dealers – “is replicating in Pretoria West”, the forum said in a statement on Saturday.

“Those who are living in the area are advised to be careful. Cars and houses are set alight by angry residents claiming to get rid of drugs and prostitution.

"No-one has been arrested after two houses were set alight, various homes raided by Pretoria West community members,” the ADF said.

According to media reports, violence broke out in Pretoria West on Saturday morning with community members vowing to rid the area of “drugs and prostitution”. Two houses, allegedly a drug den and a brothel, were reportedly burnt.

This is what remains of the house torched by a community in Pretoria West. They say it's used by Nigerians as a brothel & drug den pic.twitter.com/HiNuxdHjQe — Lindiwe Sithole (@THATlindz) February 18, 2017

The house that was torched earlier today in Pretoria West. Scenes similar to those in Rosettenville pic.twitter.com/XztM0PdQWf — Lindiwe Sithole (@THATlindz) February 18, 2017

In its statement, the ADF said: “We are calling upon the South African government to take all necessary steps to prevent attacks on foreign nationals.

"We are encouraging all stakeholders and community members to report any criminal activity to the police and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“We are calling upon migrants, South African citizens, concerned residents, who want to prevent this, to come out and help calm the situation."

African News Agency