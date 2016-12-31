Four children drown in Western Cape

File: Western Cape officials are concerned by the number of drownings. Photo: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - Four children have drowned in two separate incidents in the Western Cape last night.

Three teenagers drowned after getting into difficulty at Muizenberg Beach. The boys were 15-years-old.

In Fresnaye, paramedics were unable to save a two-year-old child.

The family rushed the toddler to hospital and were met en-route by medics.

Despite their best efforts, they were unable to resuscitate the child.

Western Cape officials are concerned by the number of drownings.

Western Cape EMS Spokesperson Robert Daniels said, "Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services urges the public to practice extreme caution with regards to water safety over this festive period. Please only swim at beaches with life guards on duty."

eNCA