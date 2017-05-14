Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Four dead in horrific Joburg car crash

  • South Africa
Fatal motor vehicle crash on M1 Marlboro Drive in Johannesburg. Photo: Netcare911‏

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been killed and three others injured in a collision on the M1 South near the Marlboro off-ramp in Johannesburg.

 

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while two others died in hospital.

The accident, which involved three vehicles, necessitated the closure of both sides of the M1 for a while because the cars ended up in both the southbound and northbound lanes.

 

 

 

 

eNCA

