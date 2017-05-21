Five teens rescued from Springs 'sex house'

File: Police had been tipped off about the suspect, who was allegedly keeping the young women as sex slaves. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG- A man accused of human trafficking may face additional charges after being arrested in Springs, Ekurhuleni.

The 42-year-old was found with allegedly kidnapped teenagers, drugs and pornographic material.

Police found five allegedly including a 19-year-old, in what looks like a normal barbershop.

“Upon inquiries what are they doing there was no satisfactory explanation, 42-year-old Nigerian national was found, the house owner what are the children doing there, he couldn’t explain and it showed there was an unusual activity happening in the house and [we] searched the house," Captain Thivhulawi Tshilate said.

Police had been tipped off about the suspect, who was allegedly keeping the young women as sex slaves.

The suspect will appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police have appealed to parents to always the whereabouts of their children.

Some of the teenagers are from Balfour in Mpumalanga and one is from KwaThema near Springs. They have been taken to a place of safety in Benoni.

eNCA