Four mob murder suspects arrested in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN – Four people are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the mob killing of two alleged robbers in Browns Farm, Cape Town, Western Cape police said.

Police in the Nyanga policing cluster had worked tirelessly as they continued to follow the back-to-basics and focused approach towards policing, Constable Zak Marais said on Sunday.

“Three women and a man are expected to appear in court next week after they were arrested for allegedly assaulting two young men earlier last month,” he said.

The two victims, aged 20 and 21, were accused by the community of committing robberies in the Browns Farm area. Both were “rushed to hospital and succumbed to injuries sustained”. The four suspects aged 34, 43, 45, and 52 would appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges related to a double murder, Marais said.

In a separate incident, “luck ran out” for a 20-year-old male murder suspect when he was apprehended by police after being on the run since December 2016, he said.

And in a third incident in the cluster, a man driving a Toyota Corolla, which was reportedly hijacked in Bishop Lavis earlier this month, was arrested while driving the car in Bush Street, Nyanga.

The suspect, in his 20s, was expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. “The South African Police Service continues to strive to do their best in the fight against crime and ensuring that no one is above the law,” Marais said.

African News Agency