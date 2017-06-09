Four people dead, others injured in KZN shooting

FILE: The cause of the shooting is not known. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Four people were killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting in Isipingo informal settlement in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said that one person was in a critical condition after the shooting in Nogin road at around 4.20pm.

“The four men, believed to be between the ages of 25-35, were killed in what was believed to be a drug-related shooting in the area. Four more patients sustained serious to moderate injuries during the shooting,” Siddall said.

Siddall said the cause of the shooting was not known and police were on the scene to investigate.

KwaZulu-Natal police were not immediately available for comment.

African News Agency