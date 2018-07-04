Four suspects dead in shootout with police in Durban

A crime scene after a shootout between police and suspects in Durban. Photo: SAPS

JOHANNESBURG – Four suspects alleged to be involved in a number of robberies and hijackings were shot dead during a shootout with police in Durban on Wednesday, KwaZulu Natal Police said in a statement.

It is alleged that the suspects were on their way to commit a robbery when they were pulled over by the police on the R102 near Canelands.

“There was an exchange of gunfire. Four suspects were fatally wounded and other two were injured,” said KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said the injured suspects were taken to hospital under police guard and police recovered three unlicensed firearms from the scene.

“Police also seized a police radio, pick and four-pound hammer from the suspect’s vehicle. Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the vehicle used was hijacked in the Sydenham area last month,” Gwala added.

The remaining suspects will be charged with attempted murder as well as for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

eNCA