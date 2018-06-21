Baby boy found alive at Tshwane dump site

File: A four-week-old baby boy was found alive at a dumping site at Mhlambe in Winterveld, North of Pretoria on Thursday afternoon, police said. Photo: Pixabay

PRETORIA - A four-week-old baby boy was found alive at a dumping site at Mhlambe in Winterveld, north of Pretoria, police said on Thursday afternoon.

Constable Herman Moremi said an employee at a creche recovered the baby after throwing out some rubbish at the site.

"She saw a blanket and went to inspect and she recovered the baby, still alive. She immediately informed Loate police. She was scared that the baby might die in her hands and she immediately took the child to the police station," Moremi said.

Moremi said officers called an ambulance while keeping the child safe in a warm room.

The identity of the mother is still unknown.

It is not clear when the child was dumped.

Police are investigating a case of child abandonment.

African News Agency