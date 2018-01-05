Free State horror crash death toll now at 19: Prasa

Prasa insists that the death toll in Thursday's Free State horrific crash now stands at 19. It says the death toll has now risen to 19, despite police saying the number is 14. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Prasa insists that the death toll in Thursday's Free State horrific crash now stands at 19.

It says the death toll has now risen to 19, despite police saying the number is 14.

Free State EMS and Forensic Pathology Services has also put the number at 19.

The rail agency meanwhile says its offering legal assistance to the survivors of the train crash.

On Thursday a truck driver collided with Shosholoza Meyl ferrying passengers from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.

The driver has since been charged with culpable homicide.

