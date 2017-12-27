2017's most read news stories on eNCA.com

From cyclones to strippers, 2017 had plenty to offer in the news arena.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on eNCA.com this year, and it offers enticing variety.

10. Weather or not SA is affected by cyclones

Most South Africans wouldn’t associate tropical cyclones with our shores but they can and do affect our country. They are rare occurrences, with only one storm having crossed our borders in the last 33 years.

An article about whether South Africa could be affected by a tropical cyclone made it to the number 10 spot of eNCA's year-end review list.

9. A new president for the ANC

Cyril Ramaphopsa emerged victorious as the new president of the African National Congress (ANC).

Even though he was only elected in December, the story made it to the number 9 spot on eNCA.com for the year.

8. Every day I'm re-shuffling...

President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet twice in 2017.

When he fired Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in March, the markets were left reeling - and the story made it to the number 8 spot for the year on eNCA.com.

7. Heartbreak and break-ups

Former Metro FM DJ and Idols judge Unathi Msengana confirmed for the first time on eNCA's Weekend Wake-up that she and her husband, Thomas ‘Bad Boy T’ Msengana were splitting up.

The story trended on eNCA.com for days.

6. Matric results

It's almost that time of year again when matrics find out whether the hours they put in have paid off.

The 2016 matric results made it to the number 6 spot of most-read pages on eNCA.com.

Remember that you can get your 2017 Matric results, as soon as they are released, by clicking here.

5. Female empowerment

BP Southern Africa (BPSA) appointed chartered accountant Priscilla Mabelane as its new chief executive.

Mabelane is the first woman in the history of the country’s oil industry to head a multi-national company, marking a significant milestone in the organisation and industry’s transformation journey.

Her story was the 5th most read on eNCA.com in 2017.

4. A storm brewing

Dineo, downgraded from cyclone status to a tropical storm, was set to reach northern KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga in February.

Affected communities were urged to stay indoors and avoid using flooded roads and low bridges.

The story about Dineo reached our number 4 spot for the year.

3. When an online sensation leads to death

After photos emerged on social media of a Losperfontein Correctional Centre employee with a prison inmate, the employee took her own life.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said it was unclear how the pictures were shared and who shared them.

2. A video that says it all

President Jacob Zuma's face said it all when he heard that Cyril Ramaphosa had been elected as the ANC's president.

eNCA reporter Nickolaus Bauer caught the moment on camera - and even though this event only happened in December, the story became the second-most read on eNCA.com in 2017.

1. What happens in prison, doesn't always stay in prison





The Department of Correctional Services confirmed the authenticity of explicit images doing the rounds on social media of female strippers entertaining inmates at Johannesburg Medium B Prison, also known as Sun City.

This story was the most read on eNCA.com in 2017.

