Parliament asked to probe Winnie Mandela Museum allegations

  • South Africa
File: The house in which Winnie-Madikizela Mandela was forced to live in for eight years in the small town of Brandfort.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Public Protector has responded to the allegations relating to the Winnie Mandela Museum project in Brandfort.

Five years ago, former president Jacob Zuma announced in his State of the Nation Address that the house, which Winnie was forced to live in for eight years by the then apartheid government, would be rehabilitated and turned into a museum.

READ: R6m to go towards Winnie Mandela museum

However, in 2018 it came to light that the project was in tatters.

 

