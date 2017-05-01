Free State cops arrest two, seize Mandrax worth R1m

File: The Phuthaditjhaba police tactical response team and crime intelligence officers followed up on Friday afternoon on information received and confiscated Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R1-million. Photo: eNCA/ Sethembiso Zulu

PHUTHADITJHABA– Two men from Gauteng will appear in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court soon following their arrest for being in possession of Mandrax worth about R1 million, Free State police said on Sunday.

The Phuthaditjhaba police tactical response team and crime intelligence officers followed up on Friday afternoon on information received, Sergeant Mmako Mophiring said.

They spotted a suspicious blue vehicle with two men inside parked at a filling station in Phuthaditjhaba.

The officers approached the vehicle and asked to search it. Inside the vehicle, they found a big black plastic bag containing 10 packets of Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R1 million.

The two suspects, in their 30s and from Gauteng, were arrested and were expected to appear in court soon on drug-related charges, Mophiring said.

“It’s again a successful team work of fighting a war against drugs trafficking within the Phuthaditjhaba cluster. I want to applaud the members for stopping the poisonous tablets before getting into the hands of innocent youths,” cluster commander Maj-Gen Peter Moloi said.

African News Agency