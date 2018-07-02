Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

FUL wants Jiba held in contempt of court

  • South Africa
File: Nomgcobo Jiba was seen at the prosecuting authority's offices, despite a court order barring her from doing so. Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Under Law (FUL) is seeking a contempt of court order against National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams and his suspended deputy, Nomgcobo Jiba.

That's after Jiba was seen at the prosecuting authority's offices, despite a court order barring her from doing so

Last year the court struck Jiba from the roll of advocates.

READ: Court rules against Abrahams' decision to withdraw Jiba charges

The order prohibits her from entering the NPA offices pending finalisation of her appeal.

FUL says Jiba and Abrahams have breached the court order.

The organisation believes they're both unfit to hold public office.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close