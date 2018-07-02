FUL wants Jiba held in contempt of court

File: Nomgcobo Jiba was seen at the prosecuting authority's offices, despite a court order barring her from doing so. Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Under Law (FUL) is seeking a contempt of court order against National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams and his suspended deputy, Nomgcobo Jiba.

That's after Jiba was seen at the prosecuting authority's offices, despite a court order barring her from doing so.

Last year the court struck Jiba from the roll of advocates.

The order prohibits her from entering the NPA offices pending finalisation of her appeal.

FUL says Jiba and Abrahams have breached the court order.



The organisation believes they're both unfit to hold public office.

