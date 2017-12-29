Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

FULL JUDGMENT: Zuma loses in the ConCourt

File: The Constitutional Court, in a majority decision delivered judgment on Friday morning, found that Parliament failed to hold President Zuma accountable over the Nkandla issue. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – A majority judgment in the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Friday found that Parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable over the Nkandla issue.

Following the judgment, Parliament has 120 days to decide what the rules of impeachment against Zuma are going to be and within 120 days thereafter, they need to act on those rules on the president.

Judgment : Economic Freedom Fighters v Speaker of the National assembly by eNCA.com on Scribd

Media summary: EFF v Speaker of the National Assembly by eNCA.com on Scribd

 

