FULL JUDGMENT: Zuma loses in the ConCourt

JOHANNESBURG – A majority judgment in the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Friday found that Parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable over the Nkandla issue.

Following the judgment, Parliament has 120 days to decide what the rules of impeachment against Zuma are going to be and within 120 days thereafter, they need to act on those rules on the president.

Read here part of why CJ Mogoeng disagrees with majority #ZumaImpeachment ruling.

He effectively questions need for inquiry when there is already so much evidence that the President violated the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/Sv9viXvFHs — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) December 29, 2017

The National Assembly must comply with section 237 of the constitution and fulfill obligation in determining whether President has breached section 89 on the constitution (impeachment grounds) "without delay". pic.twitter.com/DaX8nsKlvC — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) December 29, 2017

Judgment : Economic Freedom Fighters v Speaker of the National assembly by eNCA.com on Scribd

Media summary: EFF v Speaker of the National Assembly by eNCA.com on Scribd

