FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa speaks on 'big elephant' in the ANC

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the governing party must own up to the problems in the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa, says struggle stalwarts, including the late Chris Hani would be disappointed with the current state of the country.

Ramaphosa was paying tribute to the late SACP leader at a memorial lecture in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape.

The deputy President also called for a commission of inquiry into state capture to be established.

“That is a league in which Chris Hani operated and he walked in that league and I'm sure wherever he is now. He is with those giants of our revolution conversing and looking at our situation and wondering what we have done. Why are we messing up this movement and why are we messing up this country.”

Ramaphosa said that Zuma's latest cabinet reshuffle has deepened existing divisions in the governing party.

“Over many years the unity of the democratic movement has been gradually eroded as the politics of patronage, factionalism, vote buying, gate keeping has become widespread. We are now in an era and comrades don't want us to talk about this but hey the ANC is the parliament of the people and we must talk about these things we cannot keep quiet.”

