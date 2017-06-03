Funeral held for baby Jayden

DURBAN 3 JUNE 2017 - A Durban infant who died allegedly after inhaling teargas during a service delivery protest was laid to rest on Saturday. Two-week-old Jayden Khoza was nearby when shack dwellers movement Abahlali Basemjondolo clashed with police.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Two-weeks-old Jayden Khoza who died after allegedly inhaling teargas during a service delivery protest was laid to rest in Durban on Saturday.

The baby died while the shack dwellers movement Abahlali Basemjondolo clashed with police at Durban's Foreman Road informal settlement earlier this week.

Jayden’s tiny coffin was wrapped in the colours of Abahlali Basemjondolo.

The group has hired an independent pathologist to establish the cause of death. It believes the boy inhaled tear gas fired by the police .

Jayden’s father says a criminal case won't heal his heart.

*Click on the video above for the full story.

eNCA