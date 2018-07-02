IN PICTURES: Cold front brings snow to some parts of SA

CAPE TOWN - A cold front hit the Western Cape over the weekend resulting in floods and snow in some areas.
Weather forecasters said the snow would fall in the Western Cape on Monday with about 10cm expected to fall on higher ground, and about 5cm on lower ground.
Here are some pictures and videos from the freezing weather provided by SnowReport SA:
Snow in the N Cape this morning at Rogge Cloof Guest Farm in Sutherland #snow #southafrica pic.twitter.com/sjgimvePyy— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018
The snow also contributes to the filling of the dams which is very good news for the drought-stricken Western Cape.
Nieu Bethesda snow reported. #EasternCape pic.twitter.com/py9CohcPAb— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018
Manja Dingle reports: "Snowing on Kraai River Pass between Lady Grey and Barkly East" pic.twitter.com/1gKRyF5Gil— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018
Matroosberg snow at reception this morning pic.twitter.com/chHsvefh0x— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018
The snow is well and truly here in Sutherland, Northern Cape! ☃️❄️@snow #southafrica #northerncape pic.twitter.com/BIrofbIonQ— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018
In Sutherland Town this morning. (NC)Posted by Snow Report SA on Sunday, July 1, 2018
Beautiful snow on the Swartberg mountains pic.twitter.com/qCTrf9nV90— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018
Msg from Sterland Guest Houses in Sutherland N Cape: "Brrr! We've had snow make landfall! This is the telescope domes at SALT, all dressed in white. If traveling to Sutherland today, please take extra caution as roads may be slippery." pic.twitter.com/cZ0DFPW4RG— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018
#Sutherland vanoggend.— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) July 2, 2018
--Fotokrediet: Christina Botha gedeel deur Da-Ina du Randt @SAWeatherServic @maroelamedia @venter_annette @huisgenoot @zarsg @debeer_anika @Netwerk24 @OnsKontrei @dieCourant @Die_Burger @JoelGuy_ @landbou pic.twitter.com/CVVSrUx3lj
Beautiful snow covered Swartberg Mountains visible above the Cango Caves outside Oudtshoorn . Pic from @ccavesestate. #Snow @OudtshoornC @ReenvalSA @SnowReportSA pic.twitter.com/5aqKDEvMzz— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) July 2, 2018
