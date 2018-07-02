Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

IN PICTURES: Cold front brings snow to some parts of SA

  • Weather
CAPE-TOWN, 2 July 2018 - Heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc in Cape Town. Motorists are being urged to drive carefully. eNCA meteorologist Luis Fernandes tells South Africans what they can expect from the weather. Video: eNCA
CAPE-TOWN, 2 July 2018 - Several Cape Town roads are flooded. Motorists urged to be careful as they head to work. Disaster Management's on high alert. eNCA's Aarti Narsee is joined by weather forecaster Annette Venter. Video: eNCA
File: If you want to frolic in the snow, this is your chance. Photo: AFP / Frank Rumpenhorst
Snow fell about 10 cm on higher ground, and about 5cm on lower ground in three provinces on Monday morning. Photo: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - A cold front hit the Western Cape over the weekend resulting in floods and snow in some areas.

Weather forecasters said the snow would fall in the Western Cape on Monday with about 10cm expected to fall on higher ground, and about 5cm on lower ground.

READ: Heavy rains, floods wreak havoc in Cape Town

Here are some pictures and videos from the freezing weather provided by SnowReport SA:            

The snow also contributes to the filling of the dams which is very good news for the drought-stricken Western Cape.

Weather forecasters had predicted that some parts of Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Lesotho would be affected by the snowy weather.
 

In Sutherland Town this morning. (NC)

Posted by Snow Report SA on Sunday, July 1, 2018
 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close