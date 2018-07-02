IN PICTURES: Cold front brings snow to some parts of SA

Snow fell about 10 cm on higher ground, and about 5cm on lower ground in three provinces on Monday morning. Photo: eNCA

File: If you want to frolic in the snow, this is your chance. Photo: AFP / Frank Rumpenhorst

CAPE-TOWN, 2 July 2018 - Several Cape Town roads are flooded. Motorists urged to be careful as they head to work. Disaster Management's on high alert. eNCA's Aarti Narsee is joined by weather forecaster Annette Venter. Video: eNCA

CAPE-TOWN, 2 July 2018 - Heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc in Cape Town. Motorists are being urged to drive carefully. eNCA meteorologist Luis Fernandes tells South Africans what they can expect from the weather. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - A cold front hit the Western Cape over the weekend resulting in floods and snow in some areas.

Weather forecasters said the snow would fall in the Western Cape on Monday with about 10cm expected to fall on higher ground, and about 5cm on lower ground.

Here are some pictures and videos from the freezing weather provided by SnowReport SA:

Snow in the N Cape this morning at Rogge Cloof Guest Farm in Sutherland #snow #southafrica pic.twitter.com/sjgimvePyy — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018

The snow also contributes to the filling of the dams which is very good news for the drought-stricken Western Cape.

Manja Dingle reports: "Snowing on Kraai River Pass between Lady Grey and Barkly East" pic.twitter.com/1gKRyF5Gil — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018

Matroosberg snow at reception this morning pic.twitter.com/chHsvefh0x — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018

Weather forecasters had predicted that some parts of Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Lesotho would be affected by the snowy weather.

Beautiful snow on the Swartberg mountains pic.twitter.com/qCTrf9nV90 — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018

Msg from Sterland Guest Houses in Sutherland N Cape: "Brrr! We've had snow make landfall! This is the telescope domes at SALT, all dressed in white. If traveling to Sutherland today, please take extra caution as roads may be slippery." pic.twitter.com/cZ0DFPW4RG — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) July 2, 2018

eNCA