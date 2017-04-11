Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Gang rape metaphor outrage

  • South Africa
Johannesburg, 11 April 2017 - Cartoonist, Jonathan Shapiro has come under fire for his latest cartoon. In the image President Jacob Zuma is seen handing over a woman to what appears to be one of the Gupta brothers, with other Zuma allies pinning down a wo Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Cartoonist, Jonathan Shapiro has come under fire for his latest depiction of President Jacob Zuma.

Popularly known as Zapiro, his controversial cartoon was published by the Daily Maverick and uses a gang rape metaphor.

READ: Zapiro: Democrazy 'From Amandla to iNkandla'

In the image, President Zuma is seen handing the deed over to what appears to be one of the Gupta brothers, with other Zuma allies pinning down a woman depicting South Africa.

"From the drawing you can see that he [Zuma] is zipping up having raped a metaphorical figure lying on the ground it is clearly lady South Africa, and I hope also that any viewer can see that there is huge empathy that I am trying to get across with the metaphorical figure of the woman," Zapiro told eNCA. 

"It is certainly not done in a salacious way, or in a way that revels in the idea of rape," he added.

* eNCA anchor Joanne Joseph spoke with Zapiro in studio - watch the full interview in the gallery above.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close