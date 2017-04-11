Gang rape metaphor outrage

Johannesburg, 11 April 2017 - Cartoonist, Jonathan Shapiro has come under fire for his latest cartoon. In the image President Jacob Zuma is seen handing over a woman to what appears to be one of the Gupta brothers, with other Zuma allies pinning down a wo Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Cartoonist, Jonathan Shapiro has come under fire for his latest depiction of President Jacob Zuma.

Popularly known as Zapiro, his controversial cartoon was published by the Daily Maverick and uses a gang rape metaphor.

In the image, President Zuma is seen handing the deed over to what appears to be one of the Gupta brothers, with other Zuma allies pinning down a woman depicting South Africa.

"From the drawing you can see that he [Zuma] is zipping up having raped a metaphorical figure lying on the ground it is clearly lady South Africa, and I hope also that any viewer can see that there is huge empathy that I am trying to get across with the metaphorical figure of the woman," Zapiro told eNCA.

"It is certainly not done in a salacious way, or in a way that revels in the idea of rape," he added.

* eNCA anchor Joanne Joseph spoke with Zapiro in studio - watch the full interview in the gallery above.

