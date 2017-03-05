Gauteng crime situation not on the road to recovery: DA

File: In terms of the crime statistics released for the period April to December 2016, murder, attempted murder, sexual assault, and robbery had all increased, said the DA's Kate Lorimer. Photo: Flickr.com/Adam Gerard

JOHANNESBURG – A substantial change in the way crime is addressed is necessary to see a substantial difference in the outcome, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

Even though – according to the latest crime statistics released this week – there have been 632 fewer instances of contact crime in Gauteng, the level of violence seems to have increased, DA Gauteng MPL Kate Lorimer said.

In terms of the crime statistics released for the period April to December 2016, murder, attempted murder, sexual assault, and robbery with aggravating circumstances had all increased, she said.

Questions had to be asked as to whether this was a South African Police Service (SAPS) leadership issue in Gauteng.

Was the current provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Deliwe de Lange tough enough on crime and criminals?

“In my view, she is not. We have seen no extraordinary measures being put in place to address increasing crime since the previous release of crime statistics in September 2016.

“In order to see a substantial difference in the outcome, one must make a substantial change to the way in which crime is addressed. We still have no response on the timeline around the re-introduction of specialised crime units flighted by the minister of police in March 2015. Without these we are on a road to nowhere and not on the road to recovery,” Lorimer said.



African News Agency