Gauteng dams on the rise, consumers urged to save water

JOHANNESBURG – Recent rainfalls have left Gauteng dams in healthier state this week, according to the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The department says that major dams, which form part of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) recorded a considerable 6,3 percent increase, moving from 77,2 percent last week to 83 percent this week.

These include the Vaal, Grootdraai, Bloemhof and the Katse Dam respectively.

The department warned water users in the province not to be complacent given the recent rainfalls.

“The rising dam levels should not be taken as a sign that the province will not be affected by the drought that is currently gripping other provinces,” reads the statement.

“It is important to save water now rather than doing so when the challenge of water scarcity is already playing itself out. Due to the finite nature of water resources, both business and the public are therefore called upon to limit their consumption to ensure that the province avoids the experience that is being felt in the other areas of the country.”

eNCA