Gauteng doctors, nurses to be held liable for negligence

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng doctors and nurses will soon be held personally accountable for cases of negligence.

The province has paid out more than R159-million for negligence cases, money that could have been used for basic services.

The Life Esidimeni tragedy, deemed the biggest case of negligence in post-apartheid South Africa, saw 134 families receive R1,2-million each in compensation last month.

The Gauteng Health MEC wants to change this.

Dr Gwen Ramokgopa says her department is developing a way to make doctors and nurses answerable for their actions.

But unions are having none of this, insisting the employer should take the blame.

The Eastern Cape currently leads the pack of provinces being sued for medical negligence.

