Gauteng Education Department appoints 500 new teachers

File photo: The Gauteng Education Department has employed 500 new teachers and has also squashed reports that claim that teachers will be retrenched in the 2018 academic year, 8 January 2018. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has employed 500 new teachers ahead of the new academic year.

Government schools reopen next week Wednesday. In a report by the SABC, MEC Panyaza Lesufi have contested reports that teachers would not have job security for 2018 academic year.

"We'll never be satisfied with the number of teachers we want," said Lesufi.

The MEC also stated that the perception that only the privileged few should get an educator is false.

She continued by saying that the department will be relocating teachers to schools that with an influx of students as that is “natural justice”.

