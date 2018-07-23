DStv Channel 403
Gauteng forging ahead with plans to release state-owned land: Makhura

  • South Africa
Gauteng Premier David Makhura speaking at the 13th ANC Gauteng Provincial Conference where he was elected chairman. Photo: Gauteng ANC

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura says the province is forging ahead with plans to release state-owned land.

Makhura, who is also the premier of Gauteng, says this will happen with or without proposed changes to the Constitution.

 


In May, the Gauteng government appointed a team to develop a plan for rapid land release.

 

The team must identify plots owned by local, provincial and national government, to allocate to those who would rather build their own homes than wait for houses to be built.

Makhura emphasized that land will be returned without hesitation.

"This conference has given us the mandate to forge ahead with Rapid Land Release,” Makhura said.

“We shall not wait for the parliamentary constitutional review process.

“We shall return the land and that includes government land to those who want land. We are determined to do so without hesitation."

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule says radical economic transformation cannot be achieved without the return of land.

“Comrades, we must never ever forget that at the very foundation of the formation of the ANC in 1912 was the land question, and the return of the land to its rightful owners, who are the black population of South Africa and specifically Africans,” said Magashule who was addressing the closing session of the ANC's Gauteng elective conference. 

“Without the return of the land we will never be able to successfully implement radical economic transformation, RET, which must be the driving force for achieving towards the building of our national democratic society. Without compensation.”

 

eNCA

