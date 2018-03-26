Gauteng health dept battling to deal with wasteful expenditure

SOWETO, 26 March 2018 - Not only were lives lost at Life Esidimeni due to negligence but we also learned the budget given to the Gauteng Department of Health may have been misused. eNCA’s Zikhona Tshona is at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Health is an essential service for all of us, but it unquestionably takes one of the biggest bites out of any budget.

Gauteng is the most populated province in the country and its allocated health budget is R40.2-billion.

But billions also get poorly spent, as the Life Esidimeni tragedy has shown.

Section 27's Adila Hassim revealed some of the expenses incurred by the health department. She said, “The employment of a consultant for a period of 12 weeks, for R13-million... the next one for a duration of 10 months, the cost to the department was R59-million…which is R6-million a month, R300,000 per day..”

During the Life Esidimeni hearings, Justice Dikgang Moseneke noted R6.9-billion in wasteful expenditure and pointed out that R1.6-billion of this had been referred to the Special Investigative Unit (SIU).

Gauteng MEC of Finance Barbra Creecy, when asked for comment, said she would not even try to explain any of it, but she agreed that the department had an issue with wasteful expenditure.

&lt;span itemprop=&quot;name&quot; content=&quot;1054541_1522052610&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;description&quot; content=&quot;&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;duration&quot; content=&quot;287&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;thumbnailUrl&quot; content=&quot;https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/1_h14jarvb/version/100001&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;uploadDate&quot; content=&quot;2018-03-26T08:23:30.000Z&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;width&quot; content=&quot;643&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;height&quot; content=&quot;360&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;

The Gauteng Health Department is also notorious for having a long history of billions owed to service providers.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa highlighted the challenges facing her department. “The health system is indeed under serious financial strain the accruals in 2014 were 1.9 billion in 2016/ 15 were around 4 billion and in 16/17 around six seven billion,” she said.

It may take years and much-needed political will to fix these problems. For millions of South Africans who rely on public health, better managed funds should result in a far better service in future.

View the attached video where eNCA’s Zikhona Tshona takes this story further.

eNCA