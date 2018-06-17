Ramokgopa visits Gauteng hospital to hear about problems

File: Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa visited a health facility on Sunday to hear about problems patients are facing. Photo: http://www.gauteng.gov.za

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa on Sunday visited a health facility to hear about problems patients are facing.

Health services across the country have been a talking point recently.

In Gauteng, the department is still trying to recover from tragic events of Life Esidimeni, which claimed over 140 lives, after mentally ill patients were transferred to unlicensed facilities.

Patients at Esangweni Community Healthcare Center got the opportunity to voice their concerns to the MEC.

The centre is regarded as one of Gauteng’s best facilities with many who use the clinic regularly, agreeing.

Others had to travel long distances for this service.

They say clinics in their areas are not up to standard.

Ramokgopa acknowledged concerns raised by patients and said this should not be happening.

She was appointed MEC after the Life Esidimeni tragedy and she is now on a mission to clear the department's name.

Ramokgopa says a further challenge is the billions owed to service providers and lawsuits against the department.

But she insists her department is not collapsing.

The MEC said a lot of work still had to be done.

She said her budget speech would give details on how the province planned to spend its funds in the year ahead.

eNCA