Gauteng land expropriation hearings draw to a close

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng’s public hearings on land expropriation have wrapped up.

Most of those who attended the hearings in Pretoria believe land ownership will lift them out of poverty.

Small venues and overcrowding have posed challenges at some hearings, but Parliament’s constitutional review committee says the hearings have been fruitful.

A last minute venue change ensured space was not a concern at the last stop of Gauteng’s land expropriation hearings.

Residents of Tshwane from all affiliations and backgrounds came out in their numbers, eagerly waiting for their turn to enter into the land debate.

The majority of those who made submissions support amending the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation, though their reasons differed.

And then, a final report of oral and written submissions will be handed to parliament for consideration by the 28th of September.

