JOHANNESBURG - Motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets from midnight.



Gauteng drivers will cough up between 48 and 50 cents more for a litre of petrol.

Diesel will rise by 39 cents while illuminating paraffin will cost 43 cents more per litre.

Those buying LP Gas will fork out an additional R1.06 per kilogram.

The Energy Department has blamed the hikes on oil-producing countries scaling down production.

