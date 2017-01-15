Gauteng calls school application system a success

Parents wait for school places for their children at the Gauteng department of education offices. Photo: Lindi Masinga/ANA

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has called its online school-application system a success.

This despite the fact that many parents were left frustrated when they had still not found places for their children as the first term got under way this week.

The department launched the system last year in a bid to make the application process fairer.

But by the start of the academic year thousands of pupils had not been placed.

Over the past week the department has had its hands full trying to shrink that number.

Meanwhile, two Gauteng education officials could lose their jobs.

A woman who goes by the name of Kgoerano Umnqophiso Kekana bragged that she had jumped the queue, even though she had applied late for her sister to attend school.

She went as far as giving names of the officials who helped her.

The education department was not impressed and said it was investigating. Those named could be charged with undermining the authority of the department.

“When I saw this I thought this cannot be acceptable when we have such long queues of parents. Obviously there would have to be a disciplinary hearing, the charges would have to be put before them and they would have to defend themselves. This is something that could be a dismissable offence,” said Gauteng education spokesperson Oupa Bodibe.

The department said it still had thousands of pupils to place in the coming week and urged parents to visit its operation centres.

eNCA