Gauteng govt steps in to prevent power cuts

File: Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy has assured residents that Emfuleni and parts of Midvaal will still have electricity in October. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng treasury has negotiated payment plans with Eskom on behalf of Emfuleni municipality that faced blackouts due to outstanding electricity debt.

Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy said the power utility will no longer disconnect electricity supply to Emfuleni and parts of Midvaal next month as planned.

“The provincial government has worked very closely with Emfuleni and Eskom to put up a payment plan. As a result, we have now received a letter from Eskom informing us that they will no longer cut electricity from 3 October,” Creecy said.

“This also means there will be no cut-offs in Midvaal for residents or the industrial area which has an agreement to receive supply from Emfuleni. We will continue to work with relevant municipalities to ensure that the payment plan for outstanding debts is honoured and that we avoid power cuts as they impact negatively on residents, businesses and the economy.”

In May, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said Emfuleni owed Eskom over R100-million and water utility Rand Water more than R200-million in unpaid debt.

