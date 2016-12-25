Gauteng traffic officer nabbed for bribery

File: The Road Traffic Management Corporation had “declared war” on corruption in the traffic law enforcement fraternity. Photo: Flickr

JOHANNESBURG – A 33-year-old Gauteng traffic officer is spending Christmas behind bars after being arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said on Saturday.

The traffic inspector, employed by the Gauteng provincial government, was arrested by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit on the N12 where he and three of his colleagues were conducting a speed operation, RTMC spokesman Simon Zwane said.

“The officer allegedly stopped and solicited a R200 bribe from an undercover anti-corruption officer. He is scheduled to appear in the Springs Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.”

The RTMC had “declared war” on corruption in the traffic law enforcement fraternity.

“Corruption is one of the contributing factors behind incompetent driving and a culture of lawlessness on South African roads,” Zwane said.

