Gauteng traffic police arrest 210 km/h speedster

JOHANNESBURG - Officers of Gauteng's traffic police high-speed unit have arrested a 31-year-old man caught speeding in a Mercedes-Benz on the R21 near Olifantsfontein north of Johannesburg, the Gauteng community safety department said on Sunday.

The man, who claimed to work for Mercedes-Benz, was driving at 210 km/h "rushing to be in time for a wedding", the department said in a statement.

"The speedster was arrested on the spot and taken to Olifantsfontein police station where he was formally charged with reckless driving and exceeding the prescribed speed limit of 120 km/h on a freeway. The man was later released on R1000 bail and will appear in Tembisa Magistrate's Court shortly."

The department condemned the bad driving behaviour and conduct by some Gauteng drivers. Reckless driving and excessive speeding were major contributors to fatal crashes on the roads in the province.

"Gauteng traffic police and other law enforcement agencies will continue to deal decisively with those who do not adhere to the rules the of the road, particularly given the high rate of fatalities that the province continues to experience," the department said.

