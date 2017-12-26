Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Gauteng welcomes most Christmas babies in SA

  • South Africa
File: According to recent statistics released by the National Department of Health it appears Gauteng hospitals delivered more babies on Christmas day. Photo: Pixabay / christianabella

JOHANNESBURG – It appears that Gauteng public hospitals delivered more babies on Christmas Day than any other province, preliminary information shows.

The National Department of Health on Tuesday released official figures of babies delivered on Chrismas Day.

The department thanked health professionals for delivering hundreds of babies on the day.

In Gauteng, 389 babies were born with 173 deliveries at public facilities in Limpopo.

KwaZulu-Natal saw 87 babies in total, followed by 52 newborns counted in Northern Cape on Monday.

There were 49 new arrivals for mothers in the Free State.

The North West, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga have not released their final figures as yet.

eNCA

