Gautrain buses back on the road after strike

File: Buses ceased operating on Wednesday when drivers from five unions went on strike following a deadlock in wage negotiations. Photo: eNCA / Zaid Bassier

JOHANNESBURG – Gautrain bus drivers have joined others around the country in returning to work on Saturday.

“We are pleased to advise that following an agreement being reached the Gautrain bus service has resumed operations from today, 15 April," Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said on Saturday.

"We thank our drivers for the responsible and professional manner in which they have conducted themselves during the strike. We also thank our passengers for their understanding and support.”

The Gautrain Bus service is operating to schedule. The weekend service is operating as of today & weekday services will resume on Tuesday. — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) April 15, 2017

The Golden Arrow and MyCiTi services in Cape Town also resumed on Saturday.

Golden Arrow said it had been notified by the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC) that a nationwide strike had been settled.

“The general secretary of the bargaining council, Gary Wilson, stated that the majority of the parties accepted the offer that was tabled and that, in terms of the council constitution, this will be binding on all the parties that are represented in the council,” Golden Arrow said in a statement.

While its drivers would be back at work on Saturday, it would be a skeleton staff on duty "due to the Easter break and the unexpected speedy resolution of the strike".

The City of Cape Town announced its MyCiTi bus service would also start operating from Saturday .

Passengers should please note that it may take a few hours for the service to settle in, meaning there may be some initial delays on some of the routes. We expect that the service will normalise and that most buses will adhere to the weekend time schedule as the day continues,” mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron said.

“I want to thank commuters for their patience during the strike and ask them to please bear with us as we get the service up to full speed again [on Saturday].”

Buses ceased operating on Wednesday when drivers from five unions went on strike following a deadlock in wage negotiations.

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant on Friday announced that the strike was over as the SA Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu), the Transport and Allied Workers’ Union of SA (Tawusa), and the Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Tawu) had accepted a nine percent wage increase, signing an agreement binding all unions in the sector.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the Transport and Services Workers’ Union (Taswu) rejected the offer, with Numsa defiantly announcing the strike would continue.



African News Agency