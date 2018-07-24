Gautrain employees preparing to strike

File: Gautrain employees have given notice of their intention to go on strike, starting next Monday Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain employees will be embarking on a strike over wages from next Monday.



The United National Transport Union (Untu) will give Bombela, operator of the Gautrain, notice of its intention to strike after the majority of its members working for the Gautrain voted in favour of the action.

The union said the CCMA issued it with a strike certificate last week after a deadlock in wage negotiations could not be resolved.

Bombela is offering an 8.5 percent salary increase across the board, but the union has demanded a10 percent increase as well as incentive bonuses, including housing allowances, transport allowances and incentive bonuses.

Untu, in a press release, apologised to commuters for disruptions that are likely to occur.

The General Secretary of UNTU, Steve Harris, said, “In accordance with South Africa’s Constitution and Labour legislation, Untu members at the Gautrain (have) no alternative than to embark on a protected strike to try and force their employer to agree to their demands. It is Untu’s last resort.”

eNCA