Gautrain service disrupted after attempted cable theft

File: Gautrain service between Hatfield and Centurion has been suspended due to cable theft. Photo: Sapa

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain commuters are experiencing delays, the train service said on Monday.

Gautrain said the service between Hatfield and Centurion was suspended due to attempted cable theft.

It said there would be a shuttle service for commuters every 50 minutes and trains between Centurion and Park station were unaffected.

Due to attempted cable theft, a train shuttle service is operating btwn Hatfield & Centurion. Train shuttle available approx every 50min with journey time of approx 50 min. Passengers encouraged to travel from Centurion as trains btwn Centurion & Park are largely unaffected — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) June 18, 2018

Last month, the service was also disrupted due to cable theft leaving hundreds of commuters fuming.

Some users took to social media to express their disappointment with the train service and called for security to be beefed up.

My consistency at being annoying is more reliable than the gautrain — #ExperienceLesotho ---- (@MarriedMak) June 18, 2018

Yes, @TheGautrain, surely you’re not securing and guarding your infrastructure well enough if this can happen nearly weekly... — Martin (@JJM_Botha) June 18, 2018

So every Monday is going to be chaotic with the Gautrain — Points Link ------ (@KabiLedz) June 18, 2018

eNCA