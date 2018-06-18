Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Gautrain service disrupted after attempted cable theft

  • South Africa
File: Gautrain service between Hatfield and Centurion has been suspended due to cable theft. Photo: Sapa

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain commuters are experiencing delays, the train service said on Monday.

Gautrain said the service between Hatfield and Centurion was suspended due to attempted cable theft.

It said there would be a shuttle service for commuters every 50 minutes and trains between Centurion and Park station were unaffected.

 

Last month, the service was also disrupted due to cable theft leaving hundreds of commuters fuming.

READ: Gautrain warns commuters about Uber-meter taxi driver dispute

Some users took to social media to express their disappointment with the train service and called for security to be beefed up.

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close