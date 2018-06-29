Gautrain workers down tools

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain maintenance workers embarked on a strike on Friday morning.

Workers' demands include a housing allowance and a 13th cheque.

The strike comes after employees and bosses failed to reach an agreement at the CCMA in May.

The workers on strike are responsible for the signalling systems, and servicing trains.

So far it seems only employees at the Midrand depot, affiliated to trade union the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, have downed tools.

Management has a contingency plan, and says the strike won't affect train services or the safety of commuters.

eNCA