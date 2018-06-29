Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Gautrain workers down tools

  • South Africa
Gautrain workers' demands include a housing allowance and a 13th cheque. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain maintenance workers embarked on a strike on Friday morning.

Workers' demands include a housing allowance and a 13th cheque.

The strike comes after employees and bosses failed to reach an agreement at the CCMA in May.

READ: Cash-strapped Eskom tables new offer

The workers on strike are responsible for the signalling systems, and servicing trains.

So far it seems only employees at the Midrand depot, affiliated to trade union the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, have downed tools.

Management has a contingency plan, and says the strike won't affect train services or the safety of commuters.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close