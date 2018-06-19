Gay pride parade to go ahead despite George mayor's utterances

File: George's first ever gay pride parade will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday. Photo: pixabay.com/nancydowd

The first ever gay pride parade will go ahead as scheduled in the small Western Cape Town of George on Tuesday. The event will culminate in a performance by America's Boston Gay Men's Choir. Video: eNCA

GEORGE - The first ever gay pride parade will go ahead as scheduled in the small Western Cape Town of George on Tuesday.

The event will culminate in a performance by America's Boston Gay Men's Choir.

Alleged homophobic utterances against the choir's appearance have landed Mayor Melvin Naik in trouble.

He faces action by the DA's Federal Legal Commission for bringing the party into disrepute.

Speaking on a local Christian radio station, Naik reportedly said that he doesn't approve of the visit by the Boston Gay Men's Choir because of his Christian beliefs.

And although he holds certain beliefs about the LGBTI community, he isn't discriminating against the gay men.

Last week, the ACDP's Ferlon Christians faced a barrage of heckles in the provincial legislature after he'd come out in support of the George mayor.

Despite the ruckus, the choir's itinerary remains unchanged. They're scheduled to visit Cape Town next.

eNCA